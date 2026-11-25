BRASILIA: Brazil’s government on Wednesday voiced “outrage” over “unacceptable” US proposals to impose tariffs on Brazilian aircraft and sugar, as part of a battery of new levies on major trading partners.

“The unilateral decision by the USTR [Office of the United States Trade Representative] is an unacceptable action within the ongoing bilateral negotiation process. Brazil will not yield to this type of threat,” President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s office said in a statement.