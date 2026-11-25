PARIS: France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Wednesday that Ukraine had been exercising its “absolute right to self-defense” by attacking two Russian ships in Libyan waters.

One Russian warship sank in the double drone strike over the weekend, and Libya said Wednesday that two Libyan soldiers had died from wounds sustained in the attack.

Ukraine has acknowledged that it was behind the stunning operation that surprised even some of its allies. Italy has expressed concern over the attack to Ukraine.

But Barrot told the broadcaster TF1: “Let’s put ourselves in their place. What would we do if we were being bombarded day and night by an enemy — an invader?”

“Well, we would defend ourselves — we would defend ourselves and, in a sense, exercise our absolute right to self-defense. That is what the Ukrainians are doing,” he said.

Barrot said Russia had also been the cause of the spread of the conflict since it invaded Ukraine in 2022.

“For nearly five years now, (Russian President) Vladimir Putin has not only been bombing Ukraine, but has also been constantly engaging in acts of aggression and harassing Europeans in an attempt to undermine our unity,” he said.

According to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian military used seven sea drones in what he called an “exemplary operation in response to the Russian war.”