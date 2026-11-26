RIYADH: Gulf Coast Development Co., a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has signed 18 real estate brokerage agreements with a number of partners in the property sector, aiming to strengthen its sales channels and widen its reach to prospective customers.

The agreements are intended to expand the company’s network of brokerage partners and diversify the channels through which it promotes its offerings. This supports its marketing activities and allows it to reach a broader segment of those interested in its coastal destination in Khafji Governorate.

The move is part of the company’s efforts to strengthen cooperation with the private sector and build partnerships that support its business and growth plans.

Gulf Coast Development is developing an integrated coastal destination combining residential and tourism options in Khafji, in the north of the Kingdom’s Eastern Province.

The project is inspired by authentic Gulf identity, and its development approach blends reinforcing a sense of place with improving quality of life, opening new horizons for experiences and opportunities.

The company also relies on a flexible operating model that fosters effective partnerships with the private sector and contributes to long-term economic and developmental value.