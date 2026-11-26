DUBAI: Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on ​Thursday that two tankers had exploded and caught fire after hitting sea mines north of Oman's Khasab port while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz through an unauthorised route.

One of the vessels was a supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude oil, the Guards ‌said in ‌a statement carried by the ​semi-official ‌Tasnim ⁠news agency. Iran ​has ⁠long said that vessels cannot safely transit the Strait of Hormuz without coordinating with Tehran, citing the threat of sea mines among other risks.

Maritime security agencies, however have frequently reported incidents involving ships in the region as strikes by unknown projectiles, although ⁠they tend to cover fewer incidents ‌than the number reported by ‌the Guards and do not ​always align.

The United ‌Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency reported an explosion caused ‌by an unknown projectile near a tanker about 50 nautical miles west of Dubai on Thursday. Revolutionary Guards spokesman Hossein Mohebbi said the force was using heavy firepower ‌to keep the strait closed to put pressure on the US economy and ⁠defend ⁠Iran, according to state media on Thursday.

Since October, Iran has deployed new offensive tactics against shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to try to stop a recovery in Gulf oil flows through the strategic waterway helped by US Navy support and greater risk taking by Gulf tanker operators.

Revolutionary Guards Navy commander Rear Admiral Ali Azmaei also said that Iran had full operational control of the ​Strait of Hormuz and ​that safe passage depended on respect for Iran’s legitimate sovereign rights.