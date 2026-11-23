RIYADH: King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) has treated 288 patients with genetically modified T-cell therapy (CAR-T) as of the end of October 2026, reflecting its growing expertise in advanced immunotherapies for certain blood cancers.

The patients included 251 adults and 37 children, with pediatric cases accounting for about 13 percent of the total.

CAR-T therapy involves extracting immune cells from a patient's blood, genetically modifying them to recognize and attack cancer cells, and then reinfusing them into the body.

KFSHRC has also advanced its treatment delivery and manufacturing capabilities, shifting from reliance on international suppliers to local production. Two patients have received locally manufactured CAR-T therapy following the first dose administered in a Phase I clinical trial in 2025.

The move has reduced production and delivery times from 28 days to less than 14 days and lowered costs from about SR1.3 million to SR250,000, a reduction of nearly 80 percent.

The hospital said the improvements are expected to expand access to advanced treatment and reduce reliance on external manufacturing.

The development forms part of efforts to localize advanced therapies in line with the National Biotechnology Strategy, which aims to position Saudi Arabia as a global hub for life sciences innovation and advanced biotechnology industries.