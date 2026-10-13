SAINT-DENIS, France: Swedish activist Greta Thunberg joined protesters outside a high school in a working-class suburb of Paris on Tuesday as French pupils took to the streets for another day of demonstrations over poor learning conditions.



Now in its fourth week, the nationwide protest movement over teacher shortages, classroom overcrowding and crumbling school buildings has involved marches, blockades of hundreds of schools and, in some cases, clashes with police.



Pupils clustered outside several schools in Paris and other cities on Tuesday morning, brandishing placards and megaphones.



“We are inspired by the young people who are demanding their basic rights,” Thunberg told reporters outside Lycee Paul Eluard in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, one of the schools where the protest movement first gained traction.



“Whether it’s not funding schools enough, or the climate crisis, ⁠or social injustice ⁠crises ... it’s about time that young people are stepping up and reclaiming that future,” she said.

MOSTLY PEACEFUL PROTESTS, WITH OUTBREAKS OF VIOLENCE



Large crowds marched peacefully through Nantes in the west, Strasbourg in the east and Marseille in the south, holding hand-made signs with slogans such as “Tear gas doesn’t make us cry as much as the state of the national education system.” Marchers were also mustering in Paris.



Footage from BFM TV showed clashes between people dressed in black and riot police in Strasbourg and Nantes, with clouds of tear gas in some streets.



In Lyon, the local authorities asked organizers to call off a march ⁠after a group of “hostile individuals” preceding the main procession vandalized shops and a petrol station and clashed with police.

Macron govt 'totally out of touch' - Greta Thunberg blasts 'extreme brutality against children' from France protests “The majority of the population are being sacrificed so that a fortunate few can stay in power and maximise economic profit,” Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said. Students are protesting to demand their basic rights, amid allegations of police brutality. — Viory Video (@vioryvideo) October 13, 2026

While there was no immediate information on who was involved, it is not uncommon in France for street protests to attract so-called “casseurs,” a fringe of rioters who seek to confront police and destroy property.



The scene was calmer in front of Paris city hall, where a youth orchestra played Antonin Dvorak’s “New World Symphony.” Some musicians had protest stickers on their cellos and violins.



The education ministry said 214 schools were closed, down from 800 on a similar protest day a week ago. It said 94.2 percent of high schools were open.



The cash-strapped government has promised to act to address the pupils’ concerns, but has little room for maneuver at a time when concerns over the national debt and the budget deficit are pushing up borrowing costs to the highest level in years.



It has expressed sympathy with the students’ grievances, but has deployed riot police ⁠to quell the protests, leading ⁠to confrontations in which hundreds of people have been injured and thousands arrested.