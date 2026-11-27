NEW DELHI: Indian police said they had rescued 164 foreign nationals allegedly trafficked into the country and forced to commit online fraud, in a rare case involving victims from overseas.

Fraud compounds, where international scammers lure Internet users into fake romantic relationships, cryptocurrency investments and betting platforms, are common in Southeast Asia.

While similar crimes are also widespread in India, it is much less common for the ringleaders to traffic foreigners into the country to perpetrate them.

A police crackdown on an international cybercrime network in a suburb of the capital New Delhi resulted in the rescue of 92 Indonesian nationals and 72 Malaysians, the force said.

The individuals were trafficked into India “on various pretexts, including promises of employment and lucrative opportunities,” it said in a statement late on Thursday.

“After their arrival, the foreign nationals were allegedly confined and compelled to participate in cyber fraud activities.”

Investigators have arrested a Malaysian national, whose role is “being investigated,” and identified two Indian handlers, police said.

A United Nations report estimated this year that at least 300,000 people have been trafficked into scam compounds across Southeast Asia.

New Delhi repatriated more than 2,400 Indians from cyberscam centers in neighboring Myanmar in the past year, according to the foreign ministry.