BRUSSELS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called it “arrogance” for far-right leader Marine Le Pen to criticize the EU’s push to reach a deal on the budget before next year’s French elections.

“Madam Le Pen is campaigning, just like other candidates,” Macron told reporters in Brussels as European leaders met to discuss the budget.

“It is an odd kind of arrogance to behave as if she is already in charge of France’s destiny because, as things stand, she has not been elected. As for yours truly, I am elected until May 13, 2027.”

Le Pen is the frontrunner to succeed Macron.