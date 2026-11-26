BERLIN: The Black Sea must remain a priority on the European Union and NATO agenda, Romanian Foreign Minister ⁠Dan Neculaescu said ⁠on Thursday after meeting his German counterpart, adding ⁠he had asked Germany to help strengthen Romanian defenses.

“Russia has intensified its provocations as can be seen... in the ⁠Black ⁠Sea region,” Neculaescu said. “I have requested today a substantial German presence in Romania, including through capabilities.”