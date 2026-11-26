KHARTOUM: At least 11 people were killed and nine wounded when a drone struck a truck carrying passengers and goods in Sudan’s West Kordofan state on Thursday, a medical source told AFP.

The attack took place in the town of Ghubeish in West Kordofan, which is controlled by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), said the source, who works at the local hospital.

The RSF has been fighting Sudan’s army since 2023 in a war that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

A witness told AFP the drone targeted “a truck carrying 25 people as well as quantities of gum arabic destined for sale at the Ghubeish market.”

A second witness said the vehicle was hit by a missile fired from the drone.

The RSF’s political wing blamed the Sudanese army for the attack, saying it targeted “a civilian vehicle carrying residents from Munam market to Ghubeish market.”

Violence has recently escalated in Blue Nile State, along the border with Ethiopia, with the RSF attempting to seize control of Al-Damazin, the state capital.

Both sides have increasingly relied on drones to strike targets without exposing their own forces, causing heavy civilian casualties as a result.

According to UN estimates, drone attacks killed more than 1,100 people in the first half of this year alone.