SEOUL: The Philippine defence chief has accused Beijing of “bullying”, alleging he was handed a Chinese note at an international forum that asserted China’s expansive claims over contested waters.

Secretary Gilberto Teodoro was on stage for a panel discussion at the Seoul Defense Dialogue on Tuesday when he received a paper from what appeared to be an event staffer, video shows.

“I have a note here. I think this is from China,” he said, before reading out its contents in the South Korean capital.

“China’s position on the South China Sea arbitration is clear, consistent, and firm... The arbitration violates fundamental principles of international law,” he read.

The mention of arbitration refers to a landmark 2016 ruling by an international tribunal in The Hague that overwhelmingly sided with the Philippines in its case against China’s claims to the South China Sea.

Multiple nations in the region, including the Philippines, have territorial claims that overlap with China’s, and altercations occur regularly in the heavily patrolled waterway.

South Korea’s defence ministry, which organised the forum, did not respond to AFP’s requests for comment on Teodoro’s allegation.

The Philippine defence chief lambasted the note, arguing it was an act of aggression.

“If this is a Chinese position sent to me, it not only disrespects international law,” he said, but also the forum host and “the rest of the audience here”.

“So, perhaps basic decency and behaviour is what China needs to do... This is actual coercion, bullying, and aggression,” he said, noting he would keep the memo as a “memento of how desperate China is”.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported a military attache at China’s embassy in Seoul asked an event staffer to hand over the note. AFP has not been able to confirm that account.

Mao Ning, a spokeswoman for China’s foreign ministry, said she was “not aware of the specifics regarding the situation on the ground”, when asked about the incident by AFP at a regular news conference.

“We urge certain individuals in the Philippines to stop grandstanding and stirring up trouble, and to cease undermining China-Philippines relations and stability in the South China Sea,” she added.