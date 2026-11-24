LOS ANGELES: An American soldier who sold what he claimed was top-secret know-how to Chinese-linked buyers faces up to a decade in prison after admitting to passing on sensitive military information.

Army sergeant Jian Zhao, 37, took advantage of his security clearance to get his hands on restricted documents.

He snapped pictures of military information on his mobile phone and offered to sell military computers and government hard drives, as well as details about communications networks, rocket and missile systems and military exercises.

“By his own admission, Jian Zhao — a member of the US Armed Forces — betrayed the country he swore an oath to defend by providing the Chinese government with sensitive US military information,” said Assistant Director Roman Rozhavsky of the FBI’s Counterintelligence and Espionage Division.

The US Department of Justice said for more than three years, Zhao conspired with Ruoyu Duan, a former US Army soldier, to obtain and transfer information and equipment related to the national defense to buyers in China.

Duan, who previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transmit national defense information, recruited active-duty US military personnel, including Zhao, to provide defense-related information and facilitated communications and financial transactions with China-based buyers.

Zhao was arrested at his home in Washington state in March 2025, where agents found $30,000 in cash as well as electronic devices and multiple Army hard drives.

Zhao faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and up to three years of supervised release.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 1, 2027.