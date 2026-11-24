LONDON: The release of an “unknown substance” that led to the evacuation of a concert at the UK’s largest indoor arena may be linked to jewelry thefts, police said Tuesday.

Some 12,000 people were attending the Sunday night show by US rapper Don Toliver at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, northwest England, when the incident occurred, causing adverse effects in 89 members of the audience.

More than 12,000 people were evacuated from U.S. rapper Don Toliver’s concert at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, England, on Sunday night after an “unknown substance,” believed to be tear gas, was released toward the end of the show, according to reports. More than 50 people were assessed by medical staff for eye and breathing problems. One person was taken to the hospital, while others were treated at the scene, police said. — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 23, 2026

Manchester police said they were “exploring the possibility that release of the substance could be linked to reports of a small number of robbery offenses at the arena on Sunday evening.”

“We received nine reports of jewelry being stolen during the same concert,” it said.

We're responding to an incident at Co-op Live after a substance believed to be tear gas was let off in the crowd at the end of a concert. We're safely evacuating attendees supported by emergency services. Thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/ZZabsFZiCx — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) November 22, 2026

“We are aware similar robberies have been reported at two European concerts for the same artist and will be linking in with our European counterparts to better understand the wider picture of this suspected offending,” said Tom Harding, the deputy chief constable of the police force, quoted in the statement.

Don Toliver, who was nominated for five Grammy Awards last week, has around 45 million monthly listeners on Spotify.