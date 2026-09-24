ONTARIO: A former Canadian soldier who opened fire on a police officer outside an Ontario synagogue during Yom Kippur shouted “you’re going to die for the Jews” moments before shooting, police said Thursday, declaring the attack was motivated by hate.

Belleville Police Chief Murray Rodd disclosed the alleged words of 29-year-old Sean Ward as police for the first time publicly identified a motive for Sunday’s attack outside the Sons of Jacob Synagogue.

“Make no mistake, this was a targeted attack against the Jewish community,” Rodd said. “The suspect had the means, the motive and the mechanisms to cause a mass casualty.”

Police played audio of the attack at a news conference Thursday that they said captured Ward shouting the antisemitic threat before opening fire on Const. Jeff Smith, who was stationed outside the synagogue.

Rodd said Smith was shot multiple times in the head and body but still got out of his vehicle and confronted the attacker, staying engaged for nearly three minutes despite suffering life-threatening injuries. A second officer arrived and joined the gunfight.

About two dozen people were inside the synagogue marking the start of Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar. None was injured.

Ward was critically wounded and died the following day. Smith, a 13-year veteran of the Belleville Police Service, remained hospitalized with serious injuries and is expected to undergo multiple surgeries.

The Department of National Defense has said Ward served as an infantry soldier with the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry before leaving the Canadian Armed Forces in 2022 at the rank of corporal. He did not deploy during his service.

The province’s police watchdog previously said as many as 30 shots were fired and nearby vehicles and homes were struck.

Synagogue president Norman Weddum has said bullets pierced a window facing the street and struck the opposite wall.

The attack comes amid heightened concern about antisemitism in Canada.