LIMA: Rivers overflowed across northern Peru and coastal Ecuador on Saturday, prompting water rescues, evacuations and road closures as relentless storms dumped rain on the region.

The increased flooding, which stretched along the Pacific coast from Ecuador’s border with Colombia into northern Peru, came after weeks of heavy rain fueled by a particularly powerful El Niño. The climate phenomenon starts with a warming of the tropical Pacific and influences rainfall, temperature and storms around the globe.

Along these normally dry coasts, the downpours have killed at least 34 people in Ecuador since late August, according to the country’s risk management agency. Two died Friday when a mudslide crashed into their homes.

In Peru, more than 2,000 families have been affected in the northern city of Piura alone, said Luis Vásquez, head of the country’s National Civil Defense Institute. Forecasters warned of more rain, extending a red alert for the Piura and Tumbes regions through Monday and saying El Niño would remain at “extraordinary” strength until February.

In northwestern Ecuador’s Esmeraldas province, police and firefighters evacuated families after two rivers burst their banks. Floods and landslides had damaged more than 50 road sections across the country by Saturday morning, closing at least 10, including the main highway between the capital, Quito, and the coast.

The storms also disrupted Ecuador’s local elections Sunday, which officials had moved up from February to avoid El Niño’s expected peak. The National Electoral Council said Friday it had moved polling stations in five provinces and warned that dozens more were at risk.

Across the border, the raging Tumbes River swallowed part of the Pan-American Highway, Peru’s main north-south artery, and police this week rescued several ranchers trapped by its waters. On Saturday, the river swelled to nearly twice the level authorities consider dangerous, swamping homes, schools and hundreds of acres of rice and banana fields.

In Piura, a record 143 millimeters (5.6 inches) of rain fell in 24 hours at one weather station, overwhelming the city’s storm drains and leaving streets under waist-high water. President Keiko Fujimori toured the flooded El Chilcal neighborhood by police boat Saturday as families waited on rooftops to be evacuated.

“In a single day, it has rained what Piura gets in a year,” Fujimori said, promising emergency cash payments to affected families. Her government is coordinating aid from the United States and China to confront what she has called “a mega Niño.”

Henry Salazar pleaded on a Peruvian radio station for help after his teenage children spent two days trapped without food on the second floor of a flooded house. Rescuers reached them early Saturday. But others stayed behind.

“There are people who don’t want to leave their homes because they have nowhere to go,” he told the station.

Further inland, Peru’s Culture Ministry declared a 90-day emergency at Kuélap, a pre-Inca citadel that is among the largest ancient monuments in the Americas, to brace its stone walls against the coming rains.

Even in Peru’s arid capital of Lima, El Niño has brought persistent rain to some neighborhoods and unusual heat to others, with temperatures reaching 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius), nearly 18 degrees Fahrenheit (10 degrees Celsius) above normal.

“My house is an oven,” said Cindy Cueto, a mother of three who cooks at a community soup kitchen in one of the city’s hillside neighborhoods.

The phenomenon has also pushed up food prices by shrinking harvests and fishing hauls, helping drive Lima’s annual inflation above 5 percent in October, the highest in three years. Peru’s central bank expects El Niño to cost the economy nearly a percentage point of growth this year and more than a point in 2027.

“It’s gotten worse,” said Elizabeth Espinoza, a mother of five who sells gelatin desserts on Lima’s outskirts. “Things are so expensive, the money doesn’t cover anything anymore.”