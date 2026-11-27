Madrid: Spain’s Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez made a final push to overcome the odds on Friday, the last day of campaigning for an election this weekend expected to deliver a victory for conservatives and the far right.

The outcome of Sunday’s vote will be closely watched as Europe opens an electoral cycle over the next 12 months that could reshape the balance of power within the European Union.

Sanchez has enhanced his global profile in recent years as one of the world’s most prominent leftist leaders, but a polarizing status at home puts his eight-year tenure in peril.

Polls have consistently put him behind the main right-wing Popular Party (PP), which is predicted to win the most seats in another hung parliament.

It could therefore rely on far-right, anti-immigration Vox, Spain’s third-largest political force, which could double its seats and already governs several regions with the PP.

Such a coalition would be a first since Spain’s transition to democracy after General Francisco Franco’s fascist-backed dictatorship (1939-1975).

Sanchez will hold a final rally in Madrid, seeking a late mobilization of left-wing voters to defeat what he calls the “regression” of a possible PP-Vox coalition.

PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo’s campaign finale will be in Seville, capital of the southern Andalusia region, while Vox leader Santiago Abascal will hold a last rally in the eastern city of Valencia.

Paloma Roman, a politics expert at Madrid’s Complutense University, told AFP the final hours of campaigning would be decisive for Sanchez in order to motivate stay-at-home voters, who tend to favor the left.

Some recent polls have suggested the gap between the Socialists and the PP was closing, raising the prospect of another spectacular comeback by Sanchez, seen as the great survivor of Spanish politics.

Sunday’s turnout will be “very high, perhaps 78 percent,” but it remains unknown if the left will surge enough to overtake a right-wing bloc whose campaign has centered on “kicking out Sanchez,” Roman said.

International profile

Sanchez has vaunted his record on the international stage, notably his outspoken defense of immigration, clashes with US President Donald Trump and virulent criticism of Israel.

He has also tried to leverage anger over a housing crisis, passing measures for tenants earlier this month.

The right, whose rejection of urgent housing decrees in October prompted Sanchez to call a vote originally scheduled for 2027, has blamed his successive governments for soaring housing costs.

Living costs are another key concern for voters and have taken the shine off positive macroeconomic data in the European Union’s fourth-largest economy, with inflation hitting 4.1 percent in November according to provisional data released on Friday.

Feijoo, who ran the northwestern region of Galicia for 13 years, wants to project an image of competence and regularly attacks Sanchez over a series of high-profile corruption scandals.

Vox has focused its campaign on immigration, which dominated politics after tens of thousands of migrants streamed into Spain’s north African city of Ceuta in July.