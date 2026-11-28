MINNA, Nigeria: Nigerian air and ground forces have repelled an armed gang that attacked a village in Niger state this week killing seven people, police and aid workers said on Saturday.

Clashes between rival ethnic groups have killed nearly 100 people in the space of a week.

A Niger state police spokesman said “suspected bandits” attacked Lumma-Sanke village in the west of Nigeria late on Friday.

The raid came just days after tit-for-tat attacks on nearby villages in which more than 80 people were reported killed.

“The invasion caused serious panic among residents, who fled their homes for safety, while the hoodlums set most of the houses ablaze,” the spokesman added.

“In the course of the attack, the military air component responded and provided air attack support to the ground tactical teams. The teams jointly engaged the hoodlums and they fled the location.”

An aid organization told AFP that seven people, including a woman and her children, were killed.

Lumma-Sanke is close to Luman Ba’are, a village of ethnic Kambaris that was attacked a week ago by suspected Fulani gunmen. Eleven people were killed.

Kambari vigilantes launched reprisals on the nearby Fulani villages of Wawa and Gada Oli and authorities said about 70 people were killed.

Thousands of people have been killed in clashes, often between different ethnic communities, by criminal gangs who kidnap locals and rustle cattle.