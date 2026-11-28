RIYADH: The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced Saturday that it had successfully intercepted four ballistic missiles fired on the Kingdom.

“Air defenses have intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi terrorist militia toward the southern region,” it said in a statement on X.

The coalition also announced earlier in another statement on X that Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by the Houthis toward Riyadh province.

And it issued a statement saying that Saudi defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched toward al-Shuqaiq in southwestern Saudi Arabia, adding that debris had come down as a result but led to no casualties or injuries among civilians.

Saudi civil defense authorities earlier issued alerts warning of potential danger in Abha City, Khamis Mushait Governorate and Jazan Province, but lifted them shortly afterwards.

A Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Jazan refinery on Thursday killed a Nepali worker and injured several others. The refinery is located in south-west Saudi Arabia, on the Red Sea coast, and can process up to 400,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

The Houthis also attacked Jazan port on Wednesday, causing minor damage and no casualties.

Earlier in the week, a Houthi attack on a tower in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District injured 11 people, according to Saudi Civil Defense.