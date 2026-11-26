KUWAIT CITY: Two Italian workers were killed in an Iranian drone attack on Kuwait on Thursday.



Kuwait’s defense ministry said the two workers died from their injuries after they were hit by falling shrapnel from intercepted drones.

A Kuwaiti and a Pakistani worker were also injured in the attack on a "vital facility," the ministry said.

The two Italians worked for German defense group Rheinmetall, Italy's foreign ministry said.

"An explosion caused by a drone attack... occurred at a site where two Italian technicians from the company Rheinmetall Italia were working," it said, adding that both workers were killed.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offered her condolences to the victims' families.

“On behalf of myself and the government, I express my deepest sorrow” she said. “My thoughts are with all those affected by the attack and their families.”

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen called for more pressure on Tehran after the two Italians were killed.

"We must step up pressure on Iran to put an end to these unacceptable attacks against its neighbours and our partners in the Gulf. Today's events are yet another reminder that security in the Gulf is a matter of security for us all," von der Leyen wrote on X.

An initial statement from Kuwait’s defense ministry said the injured were taken to a hospital for treatment while the incident caused unspecified “material damage.”

In a statement, Kuwait’s foreign ministry condemned the “continued Iranian aggression”, saying the attack violated the country's sovereignty and breached international law, the UN Charter and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

The ministry warned that the attacks threatened regional stability and undermined diplomatic efforts to ease tensions.

It reaffirmed Kuwait's right to take all necessary measures to defend its territory and vital facilities under Article 51 of the UN Charter, while extending its condolences to Italy and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.



Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry strongly condemned the attack and said Iran's aggression undermined international efforts to restore stability to the region.

*With AFP