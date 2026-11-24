DUBAI: Britain on Tuesday imposed sanctions on Yemen’s Houthi militia and four of its senior officials, including two accused of overseeing torture and sexual violence against detainees.

The UK government said the measures followed the Igroup’s decision to resume conflict inside Yemen and across the region, including increased attacks on Saudi Arabia’s civilian infrastructure that have caused a number of deaths.

“The Houthis’ renewed aggression targeting our partners and innocent civilians is unacceptable and they must be held to account,” Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said.

The group was placed under an asset freeze over activity threatening Yemen’s peace and stability, including attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden and missile and drone attacks on regional partners.

The four officials face asset freezes and travel bans. They include Abdulkarim Al-Houthi, the Houthi interior minister since 2019, whose ministry runs detention facilities where the UK said detainees had been subjected to electric shocks, beatings and sexual violence.

Senior Houthi prosecutor Sarim Al-Din Muffadal was also sanctioned. The UK said he was reasonably suspected of having carried out, or knowingly allowed, sexual violence including rape, and torture of women detainees.

The other two are Abdul Hakim Al-Khaiwani, head of the Houthi Security and Intelligence Service, and Mohammed Moufleh, a Houthi-appointed judge.

The UK said the renewed fighting had displaced hundreds of thousands of Yemenis, and that the Houthis must end their attacks and allow unimpeded humanitarian access.