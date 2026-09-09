MOSCOW: A Ukrainian drone sparked a fire at an industrial facility in Russia’s Arctic Yamalia region on Wednesday, some 2,800 kilometres (1,700 miles) from the Ukrainian border, officials said.

The Russian Mediazona news outlet reported the attack was the longest-range on Russia since Moscow launched its Ukraine offensive in 2022.

“A drone attack on an industrial facility in Novy Urengoy was repelled today. Falling debris from the drone caused a fire,” the governor of Russia’s Yamalo-Nenets region, Dmitry Artyukhov, said on Telegram.

Ukraine Hits Treatment Plant Nearly 3000 Kms Inside Russian Territory



Ukrainian drone hits Novy Urengoy condensate treatment plant which is linked to 80% of Russia's Gas production.



This is the farthest hit Ukraine has successfully achieved so far since the start of this war.… https://t.co/tkO2Coi3vV pic.twitter.com/rCWvIcAO50 — India Strikes YT 🇮🇳 (@IndiaStrikes_) September 9, 2026

“The main thing is that there were no deaths or injuries. The extent and nature of the damage are being determined,” he added.

Novy Urengoy, home to around 100,000 people, lies just south of Russia’s Arctic circle.

Ukraine’s Fire Point arms company said the drone “travelled over 3,300 km and successfully hit the target” in a post on social media.

Artem Zhoga, the Kremlin’s envoy to the Urals, said the strike was the first ever to hit the Arctic part of his region.

Ukraine has escalated its long-range strikes on Russia in recent months, in retaliation for daily Russian bombardment of Ukrainian towns and cities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier in September that his country’s drones would make Russian air space “completely unsafe” for the duration of the war.

Mediazona reported the strike appeared to target an energy facility, quoting Ukrainian open-source intelligence.