HELSINKI: Finland’s defense minister said a Russian helicopter was suspected of violating Finnish airspace on Saturday, hours after a drone attack set a Russian cargo ship ablaze in the Baltic Sea.

“A Russian helicopter is suspected of violating Finnish airspace today. The suspected airspace violation may be linked to rescue or monitoring operations involving a cargo ship that was damaged in the Gulf of Finland,” Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said on X.

A statement by his ministry added the helicopter penetrated up to 4.1 kilometers (2.5 miles) into Finnish territory.