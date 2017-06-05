Bahrain, KSA, Egypt and UAE cut diplomatic ties with Qatar

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates cut diplomatic ties with Qatar early Monday morning over Doha’s alleged support for extremist groups.

The four allies announced they would withdraw their diplomatic staff from Qatar and announced plans to cut air and sea traffic to the peninsular country.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA),Saudi Arabia said Qatari troops would be pulled from the ongoing war in Yemen. Qatar is part of the Arab Coalition backing the UN-recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi in its war with Iran-backed Houthis and their allies.

SPA said Saudi Arabia has taken this “crucial action as a result of serious violations by the authorities in Doha, privately and publicly, over the past years to encourage dissent and sectarianism in the Kingdom.”

Riyadh accused Qatar of “backing terrorist groups in the province of Qatif, Saudi Arabia, and in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the financing and the adoption of harboring extremists who seek to strike the stability and unity of the nation at home and abroad.”

It specifically mentioned Qatar’s alleged support of the Muslim Brotherhood and Daesh extremists.

Riyadh also accused Qatari media of trying to undermine the Saudi-led coalition in its fight against Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.

Bahrain blamed Qatar’s “media incitement, support for armed terrorist activities and funding linked to Iranian groups to carry out sabotage and spreading chaos in Bahrain” for its decision.

Egypt announced the closure of its airspace and seaports to all Qatari transportation to protect its national security, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Egypt accused Qatar of supporting "terrorist" organizations, including the Muslim Brotherhood, Egypt's state news agency reported.

The United Arab Emirates accused its Gulf Arab neighbor of supporting extremism and undermining regional stability, state news agency WAM reported.

The Emirates cut ties and gave diplomats 48 hours to leave the country, citing their "support, funding and embrace of terrorist, extremist and sectarian organizations," WAM said.

Qatari officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Abu Dhabi-based airline Etihad said it was suspending flights to Qatar amid the diplomatic rift.

The decision comes after Qatar alleged in late May that hackers took over the site of its state-run news agency and published what it called fake comments made by the ruling emir about Iran and Israel. Its Gulf Arab neighbors responded by blocking Qatari-based media, including the Doha-based satellite news network Al-Jazeera.



(With input from AP and Reuters)