What We Are Reading Today: Getting respect

﻿

Updated 26 December 2018
Authors: Michèle Lamont, Graziella Moraes Silva, Jessica S. Welburn

Racism is a common occurrence for members of marginalized groups around the world. Getting Respect illuminates their experiences by comparing three countries with enduring group boundaries: the US, Brazil and Israel. The authors delve into what kinds of stigmatizing or discriminatory incidents individuals encounter in each country, how they respond to these occurrences, and what they view as the best strategy—whether individually, collectively, through confrontation, or through self-improvement—for dealing with such events, according to a review on the Princeton University Press website.
This deeply collaborative and integrated study draws on more than 400 in-depth interviews with middle- and working-class men and women residing in and around multiethnic cities—New York City, Rio de Janeiro, and Tel Aviv—to compare the discriminatory experiences of African Americans, black Brazilians, and Arab Palestinian citizens of Israel, as well as Israeli Ethiopian Jews and Mizrahi (Sephardic) Jews.

Updated 25 December 2018
Author: Scholastique Mukasonga

The Barefoot Woman is a moving, unforgettable tribute to a Tutsi woman who did everything to protect her children from the Rwandan genocide, by the daughter who refuses to let her family’s story be forgotten.
Author Scholastique Mukasonga focuses her authorial lens on a historical segment isolated from within a kaleidoscope of major events.
She brings forth the history lived and suffered by her people who are forced to abandon their homes.
They endure the process of relocation and invest their energy into new places with fewer resources and the fear of death knocking at their door.
In The Barefoot Woman, translated from the French into English by Jordan Stump, Mukasonga attempts to fulfill her daughterly duty: “Mama, I wasn’t there to cover your body, and all I have left is words — words in a language you did not understand — to do as you asked. And I’m all alone with my feeble words, and on the pages of my notebook, over and over, my sentences weave a shroud for your missing body.”
Born in Rwanda in 1956, Mukasonga experienced from childhood the violence and humiliation of the ethnic conflicts that shook her country.

