﻿

Avengers help unveil $5m donation for seriously ill children

Toys and products from the new Marvel superhero film will be sent to children’s hospitals throughout the country. (AP)
Updated 06 April 2019
AP


  • Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd and Brie Larson helped unveil the donation
  • The stars visited kids from the local Boys & Girls Clubs to play at the LEGO store in downtown Disney
Updated 06 April 2019
AP
ANAHEIM, California: Some of Marvel’s top Avengers have assembled to support a $5 million donation to benefit seriously ill children in hospitals around the globe.
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd and Brie Larson helped unveil the donation of money and toys to benefit charities and children’s hospitals at Disney Resort in Anaheim, California, on Friday.
“More than any time, it’s a time to give back to these courageous kids who inspire us,” said Downey Jr., who stars as Tony Stark aka Iron Man.
After the announcement, several of the “Avengers: Endgame” stars — including Johansson, Renner, Rudd and Hemsworth — visited kids from the local Boys & Girls Clubs to play at the LEGO store in downtown Disney, where toys with their characters’ likenesses were unveiled.
“It’s not a bad day in the office when you get to come to Disneyland,” said Johansson, who plays Black Widow. “I’ve been a huge fan of Disney for like forever. I come from a big, Disney loving family. To be here with my fellow Avengers and all these kids, it’s just great. It’s such a great way to spend the day.”
Toys and products from the new Marvel superhero film will be sent to children’s hospitals throughout the country as well as Give Kids the World, a non-profit resort in central Florida.
Disney donated $1 million to the Starlight Children’s Foundation, which brings entertainment and education to children facing life-threatening conditions in several countries, including the United States and Great Britain. The LEGO group, Hasbro, Funko and Amazon collaborated to donate more than $4 million to children’s hospitals around the country.
Rudd, who stars as Ant-Man, said he is grateful to be a part of the initiative. The actor said he has worked closely to help raise money for the Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.
“I’m grateful and touched to be a part of this group,” Rudd said. “I work with a lot of kids and families. It’s not just the kids. It’s the entire family. The parents, the brothers, the sisters. This is a real honor to give back. I would like to say the Ant-Man toy is particularly small. So when you’re walking around barefoot, just be careful. It’s a little bit like stepping on a LEGO.”

Topics: Avengers Hollywood

Mummified mice and more in latest Egyptian tomb discovery

Mummified falcons and other bird species are found inside the newly discovered burial site, Tomb of Tutu, at al-Dayabat, Sohag, Egypt April 5, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 06 April 2019
Reuters
Mummified mice and more in latest Egyptian tomb discovery

  • Around 50 mummified animals, including mice and falcons, were also recovered from the tomb
Updated 06 April 2019
Reuters
SOHAG, Egypt: Archaeologists on Friday unveiled a well preserved and finely painted tomb thought to be from the early Ptolemaic period near the Egyptian town of Sohag.
The tomb was built for a man named Tutu and his wife, and is one of seven discovered in the area last October, when authorities found smugglers digging illegally for artefacts, officials said.
Its painted walls depict funeral processions and images of the owner working in the fields, as well as his family genealogy written in hieroglyphics.
Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, described the burial chamber as a “beautiful, colorful tomb.”
“The tomb is made up of a central lobby, and a burial room with two stone coffins. The lobby is divided in two,” he said.
“It shows images of the owner of the burial room, Tutu, giving and receiving gifts before different gods and goddesses.”
“We see the same thing for his wife, Ta-Shirit-Iziz, with the difference that (we see) verses from a book, the book of the afterlife,” he added.
Two mummies, a woman aged between 35-50 and a boy aged 12-14, were on display outside the shallow burial chamber, in a desert area near the Nile about 390 km (242 miles) south of Cairo.
Around 50 mummified animals, including mice and falcons, were also recovered from the tomb.
Ptolemaic rule spanned about three centuries until the Roman conquest in 30 B.C.
Egypt’s ancient sites are a draw for tourists and authorities hope new finds can help boost the sector, which has been recovering after foreigners were scared off by the North African country’s 2011 popular uprising and the turmoil and insecurity that followed.

Topics: Egyptian museum Mummies

