Myanmar’s temple city Bagan awarded UNESCO World Heritage status

A view of the Ananda Buddhist temple in Bagan on July 6, 2019.
A rainbow is seen over pagodas in Bagan on July 6, 2019.
People visit the Ananda Buddhist temple in Bagan on July 6, 2019.
People pose for photos as they visit the Ananda Buddhist temple in Bagan on July 6, 2019.
Tourists visit the ancient pagodas of Bagan on July 6, 2019.
People are transported in a cattle-drawn cart as they pass the ancient pagodas in Bagan.
A hot-air balloon carrying tourists sails over the archaeological site at sunrise in Bagan.
A worker does restoration work at the Ananda Buddhist temple in Bagan on July 6, 2019.
  The decision recognizes the importance of the central Myanmar site which includes more than 3,500 stupas, temples, monasteries and other structures built between the 11th and 13th centuries
  Bagan was first nominated as a World Heritage Site in 1995, but the military junta that ruled the country at the time was accused of ignoring experts' advice on restoration efforts and the nomination was rejected
YANGON: UNESCO inscribed Myanmar’s ancient capital of Bagan as a World Heritage Site on Saturday, nearly a quarter of a century after the complex of Buddhist temples was first nominated for listing.
The decision recognizes the importance of the central Myanmar site – which includes more than 3,500 stupas, temples, monasteries and other structures built between the 11th and 13th centuries – and will likely be a boon to Myanmar’s tourist industry.
The Myanmar proposal to list the site was approved at a meeting of the UN’s cultural body in Baku, Azerbaijan.
The International Council on Monuments and Sites recommended the listing, noting that Myanmar had adopted a new heritage law and had formed plans to reduce the impact of hotels and tourism developments around the temple.
Myanmar had reversed some “inappropriate conservation interventions,” the body said, noting that Bagan was important for its historical significance and as a place of continuing Buddhist worship.
Bagan was first nominated as a World Heritage Site in 1995, but the military junta that ruled the country at the time was accused of ignoring experts’ advice on restoration efforts and the nomination was rejected.
Earthquakes have also damaged the ancient structures, most recently in 2016 when nearly 200 temples were damaged by a 6.8 magnitude quake.
Myanmar has renewed efforts to list the site since a transition from military rule began in 2011.
“Bagan is living heritage, having endured all forms of challenges for more than a thousand years,” said Myanmar diplomat Kyaw Zeya, speaking on behalf of the Myanmar delegation at the Baku meeting.
“Today we are celebrating the joyous moment of the successful inscription of Bagan in the World Heritage List. Afterwards we will continue our efforts on conservation and management of Bagan so that this treasured heritage will remain for another thousand years.”

Seven killed in Mozambique militant attack claimed by Daesh: sources

Updated 06 July 2019
AFP
0

Seven killed in Mozambique militant attack claimed by Daesh: sources

  Islamist fighters have targeted remote communities in the gas-rich, Muslim-majority Cabo Delgado province since October 2017
  This is its second Daesh claim for an attack in Mozambique, targeting the volatile northern region
Updated 06 July 2019
AFP
0

MAPUTO: Seven people including a policeman were killed in northern Mozambique this week in a militant attack claimed by the Daesh group, local sources said Saturday.
The attack on Wednesday evening occurred in Lidjungo village in the Nangade district, a local source based in Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado province said.
One policeman and six civilians were killed in the attack, including two children.
Islamist fighters have targeted remote communities in the gas-rich, Muslim-majority Cabo Delgado province since October 2017, killing more than 250 people and forcing thousands from their homes despite a heavy police and military presence in the area that borders Tanzania.
According to SITE Intelligence, which monitors militant activity, Daesh issued a statement late on Friday claiming involvement in the Wednesday attack.
This is its second Daesh claim for an attack in Mozambique, targeting the volatile northern region. The first was on June 3.
“The soldiers of the caliphate assaulted barracks of the crusader Mozambican army, in the Nangade area, in northern Mozambique, two days ago,” said the statement, according to a SITE translation.
The group claimed to have clashed with the military “killing and wounding a number of them and forcing the remainder to flee.”
It said fighters seized weapons and ammunition.
The group first claimed involvement in northern Mozambique last month, saying it carried out an attack that took place in Metubi village, about 150 kilometers east of Nangade.
The police and government have a policy of not commenting on any insurgent activity, even if attacks are confirmed by local residents.
The identity of the militant Islamists staging attacks in northern Mozambique remains unclear and the motives unknown.
Analysts have expressed doubts over claims by the Daesh, suggesting that it is unlikely that the group would have direct contact with fighters in Mozambique.

