RIYADH: I read Naoko Higashi’s “The Soul Catchers” over two evenings — enjoying a few chapters before bed with a mug of hot chocolate — and it was perfectly suited to the cozier rhythm as we move into the end of the year.

The premise was unusual enough to keep me curious, and I appreciated its short chapters that made it an easy book to return to for a quick reading session.

Originally published in Japan in 2007, this collection of 11 loosely connected stories revolves around an intriguing proposition: What if, after dying, you could return to the world as an inanimate object and spend a little more time near someone you love?

Each newly departed soul encounters a mysterious, faceless figure known as a Soul-Catcher, who offers them the chance to do just that.

What follows is a series of encounters that are by turns touching, funny, melancholic and downright bizarre.

The possibilities are imaginative and unexpected. A mother chooses to return as the rosin powder her teenage son uses when playing baseball, allowing her to remain close to him on an important game day. In another story, a young woman returns as her emotionally abusive mother’s hearing aid, an arrangement that takes the idea of unfinished business in a rather uncomfortable direction.

Among its more unusual scenarios, a wife returns as her husband’s favorite mug; a young boy becomes the blue climbing frame where he once played; and a husband finds a way to remain close to his wife by becoming the diary in which she writes.

Higashi uses this fantastical premise to explore grief, attachment, regret and the difficulty of letting go. The stories also consider the complicated nature of family relationships, reminding us that not every bond is uncomplicated or even particularly comforting.

The collection does, admittedly, require a generous suspension of disbelief. There were moments when I found myself questioning just how far Higashi intended to take an otherwise charming idea. However, this eccentricity seems to be part of book’s appeal.

Lucy North's English translation preserves the author’s whimsical sensibility and is lightly paced and easy to wade into. Readers who enjoy Japanese magical realism, unusual premises and stories about human connection will find plenty to appreciate here.

“The Soul Catchers” is a quirky, occasionally strange and sentimental escape, set to be published in a new paperback edition by Harper Perennial in January.