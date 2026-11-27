Takeda Hideo has worked across media throughout his long career, from painting and print design to cartooning, photography, and sculpture. Endlessly flexible, frequently surprising, and often surreal, his work injects dark humor into a wide range of subjects, with a touch of irreverence and incorporating sexual elements, distortion, and dynamic composition. This book examines the body of work for which Takeda is best known, “Genpei,” a series of silkscreens portraying battle scenes from the 12th-century Genpei War.

Kit Brooks looks at the ways in which the series challenges the romanticization of war and long-standing attitudes about Japan’s classical past.