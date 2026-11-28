Goethe’s scientific work may be less familiar to the reading public than his poetry, yet his understanding of natural phenomena displays the same sensitivity and brilliance as his depictions of human relationships.

Based on Goethe’s research in anatomy, botany, physics, chemistry, zoology, meteorology, and geology, these 40 selections reflect Goethe’s conviction that scientists must develop their perceptions both inwardly and outwardly in pursuing the continuum of nature in an interconnected and living world.