TORONTO: Las Vegas native Giovanni Ledon tells Arab News that cooking was his “first true passion” and that he “cannot remember ever wanting to do anything else.”

His first steps into becoming a professional chef were taken in the busy kitchen of his parents’ restaurant.

He went on to study at The Culinary Institute of Las Vegas, graduating in 2007. His early career included two restaurants at the Las Vegas resort Caesars Palace, as well as an executive sous chef role in the Bahamas.

In 2010, he became sous chef at the Japanese restaurant Yellowtail at the Bellagio under American chef Akira Back. In October 2018, he moved to the UAE to open Akira Back Dubai, where he is currently chef de cuisine.

Akira Back Dubai. Supplied

When you started out, what was the most common mistake you made?

Overcomplicating things. I’d often add extra ingredients to a recipe, like more garlic or seasonings, thinking it would add more flavor. Learning the delicate art of balance and restraint is one of the most important, yet difficult, lessons for a young chef.

What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?

Make sure to prepare, chop and measure all your ingredients before you even turn on the stove. When your workstation is clean and organized, cooking transforms from a chaotic scramble into an enjoyable, stress-free process.

What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?

Salt, without a doubt! When used properly, salt doesn’t just make food salty; it balances acidity and sweetness. A subtle pinch can completely transform a savory dish, and it is just as essential for bringing out depth in desserts.

When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?

Honestly, most chefs I know — including myself — rarely critique food when dining out. We’re just genuinely happy to have someone else cooking for us for a change! However, one detail that always catches my attention is temperature control: hot food should always be served on warm plates, and cold dishes on chilled plates. It’s a simple detail, but it dramatically impacts the dining experience.

When you go out to eat, what’s your favorite cuisine/dish to order?

At the moment, I’m deeply inspired by Southeast Asian flavor profiles, particularly Indonesian cuisine. One of my absolute favorite dishes to order is Nasi Padang. The vibrant combination of rich spices, varied textures, and deeply layered aromas coming together on one plate makes it such a comforting and satisfying meal.

What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home?

It’s what my family affectionately calls “refrigerator pasta.” Toward the end of the week, I take whatever remaining vegetables, fresh herbs and cheeses we have in the fridge and toss them into a quick, delicious pasta. It’s effortless, prevents food waste, and always hits the spot.

What’s your favorite dish to cook?

I love preparing fresh noodle or pasta dishes. Carbohydrates are my ultimate comfort food, and there’s something deeply therapeutic about working with dough or crafting a rich, comforting bowl from scratch. Plus, I’ve never met anyone who isn’t genuinely happier after eating a great plate of noodles.

What’s the most difficult dish for you to get right?

We are currently working on a refined technique dish called Yose Tofu. It begins as fresh soy milk in the kitchen, and through precise temperature and chemical control, sets into tofu right as it reaches the guest’s table. Everything has to be flawless: the exact temperature of the soy milk, the warmth of the bowl and the timing of the service. It’s nerve-racking, but incredible when executed properly.

As a leader, what are you like? Are you a disciplinarian? Do you shout a lot? Or are you more laid back?

My focus is on mentorship, training, and building clear, consistent recipes so the team feels confident. Kitchens are naturally high-pressure, but I treat mistakes as essential learning opportunities — provided we do learn from them and don’t make the same mistake twice.

Chef Giovanni’s grilled sea bass with chojang BBQ sauce and salsa verde

Chef Giovanni’s grilled sea bass with chojang BBQ sauce and salsa verde. Supplied

Chojang BBQ sauce

Ingredients:





60ml gochujang (Korean chili paste)



60ml rice vinegar



30ml oyster sauce



30ml raw honey



30ml lemon-lime soda



1 small clove garlic



3g chicken stock powder



5ml sesame oil

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

Salsa verde

Ingredients:

25g parsley

25g cilantro/coriander

25g fresh oregano

10g garlic

2g raw sugar

20g jalapeno, chopped

25g lemon juice

90g extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Blend parsley, cilantro/coriander, oregano, garlic, sugar, jalapeno and lemon juice in a blender.

Slowly add olive oil while blending to emulsify the sauce.

Season with salt and pepper.

Store in a squeeze bottle and keep refrigerated.

Pickled pearl onions

Ingredients:

100g rice vinegar

50g sugar

25g beetroot, diced

100g pearl onions, sliced into thin rounds

Method:

Bring rice vinegar, sugar and beetroot to a boil.

Pour the boiling mixture over the sliced pearl onions in a small bowl.

Let cool and store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Grilled sea bass

Ingredients:

1 whole sea bass, deboned (150-200g)



15g olive oil



Salt and pepper to taste



Chojang BBQ sauce, as needed



Salsa verde



Pickled pearl onions



8-10 slices radish



Micro coriander, to garnish





Method:

Preheat your grill and fish grilling rack over high heat.

Lightly coat the sea bass with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Place the fish in the grilling rack with the skin side down.

Once the skin is charred, flip and brush with an even coating of chojang BBQ sauce.

Flip again and repeat until both sides are nicely glazed and cooked through, about 5 minutes per side.

Plate the fish and garnish with salsa verde, pickled pearl onions, sliced radish and micro coriander.