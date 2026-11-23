DUBAI: US actor and filmmaker John Turturro has received a career tribute award at the 23rd Marrakech International Film Festival.

The 69-year-old received the accolade on Sunday during a ceremony attended by fellow industry figures.

A well as reflecting on his long career, Turturro revisited one of his best-known characters, Jesus Quintana from the Coen brothers’ cult classic “The Big Lebowski,” recreating the character’s signature bowling moves as the audience cheered.

In his acceptance speech, the actor credited his parents with instilling in him a strong work.

“I am a very fortunate person to make a good living as an actor, sometimes as a writer, a director, doing something that I deeply love. To put all of yourself into what you do and give a piece of that away in your work is something that I learned from my parents,” he said, according to Variety.

The award was presented ahead of a screening of his latest film, “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York,” directed by Noah Segan and produced by Rian Johnson. Turturro stars as an ageing pickpocket who finds himself caught in a dangerous situation after stealing a valuable USB drive connected to a crime family.

Best known for his collaborations with the Coen brothers and director Spike Lee, Turturro's extensive screen credits also include “Transformers,” “The Batman” and Apple TV+ series “Severance.” He previously won an Emmy for his performance in the television comedy “Monk.”

The tribute follows the festival’s recognition of Jeff Goldblum, with Moroccan actor and musician Younes Megri also set to be honored during this year's edition which runs until Nov. 28.