RIYADH: GWC Group has launched a new freight corridor connecting Europe with Saudi Arabia, combining direct air services with routes through Qatar and Bahrain to cut average delivery times by five days.

The Qatar-based logistics provider said in a statement on Nov. 25 that the service was developed in response to customer demand and aims to keep imports flowing into the Kingdom amid regional disruption.

The corridor links GWC’s European road freight network and Netherlands consolidation hub with regional airline partners and its wider Gulf Cooperation Council transport network.

Saudi airports handled 1.18 million tonnes of air cargo in 2025, according to the General Authority for Statistics, while the National Transport and Logistics Strategy aims to raise the Kingdom’s air cargo capacity to 4.5 million tonnes by 2030.

“Pairing direct air services with connections through Qatar and Bahrain will provide customers additional agility to meet limited cargo space and lead-time constraints head-on,” said Oussama Abba, GWC Group’s senior vice president for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

How the corridor works

Alongside direct air services into the Kingdom, customers’ cargo moves through GWC’s distribution centers in Qatar and Bahrain. From there, it travels by TIR-enabled road transport into the Kingdom.

The service supports cargo ranging from pharmaceuticals and fresh produce to spare parts and heavy equipment.

Resilience across markets

GWC Group CEO Matthew Kearns explained that the corridor reflects the company's wider regional investment strategy.

“Customers need confidence that they can keep doing business when established supply routes come under pressure,” he said.

“Our investment in regional capabilities is focused on making our infrastructure, expertise and partnerships work together across markets. That interoperability allows us to draw on the wider network as conditions change, rather than rely on capacity in any single location. This corridor puts that approach into practice,” the CEO added.

Tailored, end-to-end service

Abba said GWC designs customized routes matched to each cargo profile, with every shipment coordinated end-to-end from collection to customs clearance and delivery.

Warehousing and regional footprint

The group has strengthened its Saudi warehousing through GWC Al Nakheel in Jeddah.

The Grade-A ambient facility supports storage, cross-docking and distribution for sectors including fast-moving consumer goods and e-commerce.

GWC Group operates 20 strategic locations across the GCC and Europe, with more than 4 million sq. meters of logistics infrastructure.

It handles more than 2 million tonnes of freight annually and connects customers to over 120 countries through more than 550 freight partners.