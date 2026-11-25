RIYADH: Qatar and the US signed an artificial intelligence partnership and a critical minerals memorandum, seeking to expand technology cooperation and diversify supply chains for materials used in advanced manufacturing.

The agreements were signed alongside the eighth Qatar-US Strategic Dialogue in Washington, co-chaired by Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Qatar News Agency reported.

The agreements build on the Gulf country’s participation in Pax Silica, a US-led initiative aimed at strengthening technology supply chains.

Qatar joined the initiative in January, with cooperation covering semiconductors, advanced computing, cybersecurity and digital technologies.

The latest agreements deepen Qatar’s economic and technological ties with the US as governments seek to secure access to critical minerals and advanced technologies amid supply-chain disruptions and intensifying competition over strategic industries.

AI partnership

Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed signed the AI acceleration partnership with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick at the department’s headquarters.

The agreement covers advanced semiconductors and digital infrastructure and seeks to “facilitate access to cutting-edge technology, and encourage reciprocal investments and partnerships between private-sector institutions,” according to a Qatari Ministry of Commerce and Industry statement carried by QNA.

The partnership is intended to expand access to advanced technologies and encourage investment and cooperation between companies in both countries.

Mineral supply chains

Al-Sayed separately signed a memorandum of understanding with Jacob Helberg, US undersecretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment, covering critical minerals and rare earth elements in the mining and processing sectors.

The memorandum aims to secure and diversify supply chains and encourage joint investment in mining, processing and related industries, supporting economic security and supply-chain resilience.

The agreements are part of broader efforts by Qatar and the US to strengthen cooperation in strategic industries and reduce vulnerabilities in global supply chains.

QNA’s report did not disclose financial commitments, project locations or implementation timetables for the new documents.

Qatar has previously committed capital to the critical minerals sector. In August 2024, Qatar Investment Authority announced an initial $180 million investment in TechMet, a critical-minerals investment company backed by the US International Development Finance Corp.

The investment was intended to develop TechMet’s existing assets and expand production and refining of minerals including lithium, nickel, cobalt and rare earths.

The latest bilateral agreements follow Qatar’s participation in the San Francisco Declaration under Pax Silica, signed on Nov. 15.

Qatar’s commerce ministry said the declaration calls for closer cooperation to protect sensitive technologies and critical infrastructure and strengthen the security and resilience of strategic supply chains.

The agreements expand on Qatar’s role in the US-led initiative, which seeks to strengthen cooperation among participating countries in advanced technology and critical supply chains.