RIYADH: Oman’s trade surplus jumped 51 percent to 4.7 billion Omani rials ($12.2 billion) in the first half of the year, driven by a 15.3 percent rise in goods exports, official data showed.

The National Centre for Statistics and Information reported that the surplus compared with 3.1 billion rials in the same period of 2025, as total goods exports climbed to about 13.2 billion rials from 11.5 billion rials a year earlier, while imports rose at a slower pace.

The figures come as Oman’s broader external position is expected to strengthen this year. Following a staff visit to Muscat in June, the International Monetary Fund said the country’s current account, which posted a deficit of 1.9 percent of gross domestic product in 2025, is projected to shift to a surplus of about 3 percent of GDP in both 2026 and 2027, supported by stronger hydrocarbon revenues and robust growth in nonhydrocarbon exports.

“The total value of Oman’s goods exports rose by 15.3 percent to reach about 13.2 billion rials by the end of June 2026, compared to 11.5 billion rials during the same period of 2025,” the Oman News Agency reported, citing the NCSI report.

Oil and gas exports drive growth

The increase in exports was largely driven by a 16.5 percent rise in oil and gas export earnings to about 8.6 billion rials, from 7.4 billion rials at the end of June 2025.

Re-exports rose 20 percent to 978 million rials from 815 million rials in the same period a year earlier. Non-oil exports increased 11.4 percent to about 3.6 billion rials, compared with roughly 3.3 billion rials a year earlier.

Imports rise at slower pace

Goods imports increased 2.1 percent to about 8.6 billion rials by the end of June, compared with about 8.4 billion rials in the corresponding period of 2025.

The UAE was the largest destination for Oman’s non-oil exports, receiving shipments worth 1.13 billion rials, followed by Saudi Arabia at 357 million rials and India at 333 million rials.

Iran was the leading destination for Omani re-exports at 254 million rials, followed by the UAE at 221 million rials and Saudi Arabia at 188 million rials.

The UAE was also Oman’s largest source of imports, supplying goods worth 2.42 billion rials, followed by China at 1.19 billion rials and Turkiye at 676 million rials.