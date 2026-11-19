JEDDAH: Shein, the fashion and apparel company, is seeking to expand its cooperation with Saudi institutions and local brands amid a growing consumer base in the Kingdom, the company’s general manager for the UAE told Al-Eqtisadiah.

Mohammed Dwaikat said the Saudi market holds particular strategic importance given the continued growth of e-commerce, rising consumer numbers and increasing interest in fashion and global trends.

Saudi market a strategic priority

Dwaikat said competition in Saudi Arabia’s e-commerce market is pushing companies to develop new ways to engage consumers and offer experiences beyond traditional shopping.

Local partnerships, he noted, are a key pillar of Shein’s strategy to strengthen its engagement with consumers.

Dwaikat also stressed that the company is focused on expanding the Shein Marketplace, creating more opportunities for local brands and retailers to reach the platform’s customer base across the region, as its business in the Kingdom continues to grow.

Interactive experiences to deepen consumer engagement

He pointed to the launch of the Shein Trend Studio in Jeddah as an example of this approach, offering customers an interactive experience where they can explore new styling ideas and discover selected product collections in an environment combining fashion, creativity, and direct engagement.

Such initiatives help strengthen customer relationships and provide deeper insights into consumer preferences, enabling the company to develop a shopping experience that better meets their expectations, he said.

Dwaikat added that Shein had launched several joint initiatives in recent years, including a collaboration with Saudi artist Bayan Yasien and the “Shein Travel Diaries” initiative in partnership with Rotana and the Saudi Tourism Authority.

He further said that the company also organized a fashion show in Riyadh in 2023 in support of the Society of Autism Families.

Expanding higher-priced brands to boost profitability

Last month, the company’s CEO and chairman, Yangtian Xu, said Shein planned to expand its sales of higher-priced clothing to strengthen profit margins, pointing to a strategy to broaden its brand portfolio, including through acquisitions.

He said shifting the product mix toward higher-priced brands would increase the platform’s overall average selling price. The company’s vision, he added, was to build a diverse portfolio of brands catering to different consumer needs across various price points and occasions.

Profit decline puts pressure on margins

In September, Shein reported a sharp decline in profits and lower sales in Europe during the second quarter of this year, in its first financial results since its stock market listing, heightening investor concerns over margin pressures and slowing growth.

The company’s adjusted net profit reached $228 million in the second quarter, down 67 percent from the same period last year.

Its net profit margin fell to 2.1 percent, compared with 6.2 percent a year earlier, amid higher aviation fuel and shipping costs linked to tensions and conflict in the Middle East.

These pressures affected the company’s business model, which relies on airfreighting low-priced clothing to consumers worldwide.

Shein reported revenue of $11.08 billion in the second quarter, while its European revenue fell 13.9 percent to $3.77 billion and US revenue declined 6 percent to $2.5 billion.

Overall sales grew just 0.9 percent year on year, supported by growth in Latin America, which offset declines in the company’s largest markets.