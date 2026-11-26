MONTEVIDEO: One of South America’s richest soccer clubs face off against one of their most defiant on Saturday, when Brazil’s Palmeiras play Argentina’s Estudiantes in the Copa Libertadores final at Uruguay’s Centenario Stadium.

With Brazilian clubs on a seven-year winning streak in South America’s top club competition, São Paulo-based Palmeiras arrive carrying a squad valued at $238 million, about four times that of La Plata-based rival Estudiantes.

A surge of private investment has fueled Brazil’s run, helping them catch up to Argentina, which long dominated the Copa Libertadores. Each country now have 25 titles.

Business magnate Leila Pereira bankrolled Palmeiras’ rise, first as their main sponsor and now as their president.

Even more lucrative has been selling players, many of them developed in the club’s youth academy. For three straight summers a prized young forward has left for one of Europe’s top clubs. Endrick went to Real Madrid, Estêvão to Chelsea and, this year, Allan Elias to Manchester City.

Player sales brought in 602 million reais (about $104 million) last year, 40 percent of the club’s revenue, according to their financial statements. Palmeiras have invested that money back into the team, paying to keep and sign experienced players like Paraguayan defender Gustavo Gómez and Brazil international Andreas Pereira.

Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira, who has won 11 trophies since arriving in 2020, credits that model for the club’s success.

“It’s no coincidence that our squad are the most valuable” in South America, he said.

Estudiantes, a four-time champion that are back in the final for the first time since 2009, are the underdog on the field and a rebel off it.

Its president, former Manchester United and Argentina midfielder Juan Sebastián Verón, wants Argentina to open their nonprofit clubs to private investment, the kind of cash that has helped Brazilian rivals pull ahead. That has made him the nemesis of Claudio Tapia, the powerful president of the Argentine Football Association, who is elected by the clubs and wants them to stay in the hands of their members.

The feud boiled over last year, when the league’s executive committee, with Tapia’s blessing, created a “league champion” trophy for the team with the best record across the season and awarded it to Rosario Central, a club run by a Tapia ally, even though Central had not won either of the year’s two tournaments.

When Estudiantes were ordered to form a guard of honor for the new champion, the tradition of lining up to applaud as the other team takes the field, Verón had his players turn their backs on Central instead. The association banned Verón from all soccer activity for six months, suspended the players for two matches and called the protest “a form of symbolic violence.”

Estudiantes’ defiance goes back decades. In the 1960s, they broke with Argentina’s talent-driven style of play, relying instead on drilled tactics and a rough, physical game that pushed the limits of the rules. They won three straight Libertadores titles from 1968 to 1970, beginning with a victory over Palmeiras at the same Centenario Stadium, making Saturday’s final a rematch.

The club’s fighting spirit, forged in those years, is something money can’t buy, said Estudiantes coach Alexander Medina.

“It’s contagious. It’s passed down over time, through everything this club has lived through, above all in the Libertadores,” he told South American soccer’s governing body this week.

Victory on Saturday would give Estudiantes their fifth title. Only Independiente and Boca Juniors have more among Argentine clubs.

The champion advance to FIFA’s Intercontinental Cup in Qatar.