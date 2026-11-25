RIYADH: Saudi energy giant Aramco and its South Korean subsidiary S-OIL have inaugurated a $7 billion petrochemical complex, marking the company’s largest investment in the country.

The Shaheen Project is the first major commercial deployment of Aramco’s proprietary thermal crude-to-chemicals technology and is expected to add about 3.2 million tonnes of annual petrochemical production capacity for S-OIL, according to a press release.

The project coincides with S-OIL’s 50th anniversary and marks a milestone in the companies’ 35-year partnership, which began with Aramco’s initial investment in 1991.

The expansion comes as the Saudi company seeks to deepen its presence in chemicals and downstream operations, which can provide additional outlets for crude oil and help diversify revenue beyond conventional refining and fuel production.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Seoul, Amin H. Nasser, president and CEO of Aramco, said the project reflects the company’s long-term view on strategic investments despite economic headwinds and geopolitical risks.

“One clear example is Shaheen, our largest ever investment in Korea, reflecting our confidence in the country and in a region that will drive future energy demand. Investments like Shaheen build the resilience that markets need in uncertain times,” said Nasser.

The project is expected to strengthen S-OIL’s competitiveness by integrating refining and petrochemical operations, increasing the proportion of crude oil converted into chemicals and expanding its production of higher-value materials.

“Through Aramco’s thermal crude to chemicals technology, deployed at scale, the project will strengthen S-OIL’s international competitiveness and create more value from every barrel,” Nasser said.

Amin H. Nasser, president and CEO of Aramco, speaking at the event.

Technology deployment

The complex combines refining capabilities with Aramco’s thermal crude-to-chemicals technology, developed in collaboration with Lummus Technology.

It includes the world’s largest single steam cracker, a propylene fractionator, crude-to-chemicals conversion facilities and polymer production units.

The new facilities will be integrated with S-OIL’s existing refining and petrochemical operations in Ulsan, South Korea.

Capacity expansion

The technology is designed to allow S-OIL to process a broader range of feedstocks while increasing the share of crude oil converted into high-value chemicals.

The additional capacity is expected to increase petrochemicals’ share of S-OIL’s overall business portfolio to 25 percent from 12 percent, while reducing operating costs and energy intensity, according to the company.

“Our investment in S-OIL and Shaheen underscores our long-term vision for this partnership, with a focus on advanced manufacturing that is expected to support product diversification and industrial growth and help meet rising demand for petrochemical feedstock in the years to come,” Aramco Downstream president Mohammed Y. Al Qahtani said.

The project will connect through dedicated pipelines to downstream companies in the Ulsan petrochemical complex, providing a domestic supply of basic petrochemical feedstocks and reducing reliance on imports and transportation.

The pipeline network is intended to strengthen links between S-OIL’s refining and petrochemical operations and the wider industrial cluster, supporting the development of Ulsan’s manufacturing base.

Shaheen is scheduled to begin commercial operations in 2027, following commissioning.

Aramco holds more than 63 percent of S-OIL through its subsidiary Aramco Downstream Asia Pte. Ltd., making the South Korean company a central part of its downstream operations.