DUBAI: American actress Jackie Tohn walked the red carpet at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles this week in a sequined red gown by Lebanese couturier Georges Chakra, one of three stars who chose a Lebanese house for television’s biggest night.

Tohn wore a sequined red gown by Lebanese couturier Georges Chakra. (Getty Images)

Tohn, who plays Esther in Netflix’s “Nobody Wants This,” wore a look from Chakra’s Fall-Winter 2026-27 couture collection, shown in Paris in July. The floor-length column was cut in red crepe scattered with paillettes and topped by an oversized folded collar that wrapped one shoulder and left the other bare. The skirt narrowed at the ankle before releasing into a sweeping train.

Chakra built the collection around exposed corsetry and a black base broken by red, cobalt and fuchsia. “Nobody Wants This” was up for an award for outstanding comedy series, which ultimately went to “Widow’s Bay.”

American actress Sepideh Moafi turned to Georges Hobeika, another Beirut couture house, for a champagne gown embroidered in silver crystal and beadwork. The fitted bodice was held by fine straps and cut to a sweetheart neckline, and the pattern broke into vertical beaded strands that fell over a pleated tulle skirt and a long train. She added jewelry by Effy and shoes by Kurt Geiger.

Moafi was nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her role as Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi in “The Pitt.” The award went to American actress Allison Janney for “The Diplomat.”

American actress Calista Flockhart wore a Zuhair Murad fuchsia silk chiffon gown. (Getty Images)

American actress Calista Flockhart wore a Zuhair Murad fuchsia silk chiffon gown from the Lebanese designer’s Resort 2027 collection. The one-shoulder dress was finely pleated across the bodice and gathered at the waist, with a length of chiffon falling from the shoulder to the hem. She attended with her husband, American actor Harrison Ford, nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for “Shrinking.”

“Widow’s Bay,” a horror comedy created by American writer Katie Dippold about a New England island reckoning with a centuries-old curse, took 14 awards, a comedy-series record that beat the 13 won last year by “The Studio.” Welsh actor Matthew Rhys won lead actor in a comedy series, Stephen Root won supporting actor, Kate O’Flynn won supporting actress and Dippold won for writing.