DUBAI: French actress Melanie Laurent made a dramatic red-carpet statement in an Elie Saab Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025–26 gown at the Venice Film Festival.
The sculptural black creation from the Lebanese couturier hugged her silhouette before cascading into a floor-skimming skirt, while intricate silver embellishments illuminated the bodice and skirt with a liquid-metal effect.
Meanwhile, the Venice Film Festival awarded its top prize on Saturday to a drama directed by Danish-Egyptian filmmaker May El-Toukhy about a woman trying to hide a wartime relationship with a Nazi — the only feature film with a female director in the competition.
“Woman Unknown” was a major talking point at the festival because of its subject matter, which has rarely been explored in film, and because El-Toukhy was one of only two female directors in the event.
Only one other woman — Israel’s Rachel Szor, co-director of the chilling documentary “NAZA” about Israel's war on Gaza — was behind the 21 films vying for prizes at the star-studded closing ceremony in Venice.
“‘Woman Unknown’ is about the female body as a battleground and a public matter. And at the same time, the film tells the tale of women who are invisible, unseen and voiceless,” El-Toukhy, who grew up in Denmark with a Danish mother and Egyptian father, told the ceremony.
The head of this year’s jury, American actor-director Maggie Gyllenhaal, had questioned the dearth of women-directed films on the opening day, but she declined to discuss the issue further at a final press conference.
“I think I’m tired of talking about this same subject over and over,” she said. “I just want to celebrate a brilliantly made movie that I felt was like a laser beam.”
The second-place Silver Lion went to “Possible Love,” a poignant relationship study by South Korean auteur Lee Chang-dong that was one of the most highly praised movies of the festival.
The best director prize went to Russian-born Ilya Khrzhanovsky for his vast, riotous and experimental cinema project “DAU,” which chronicles the life of the troubled father of the Soviet nuclear program, Lev Landau.
Melanie Laurent stuns Venice in Elie Saab
DUBAI: French actress Melanie Laurent made a dramatic red-carpet statement in an Elie Saab Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025–26 gown at the Venice Film Festival.