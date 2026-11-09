RIYADH: For those looking to switch up the usual breakfast routine, Bag offers a relaxed setting and a menu that gives familiar morning staples a little more character.

The cafe’s outdoor area has a camping-inspired feel, making it a good choice for those who prefer to enjoy their breakfast or coffee in the open air. Indoor seating is limited, but the outdoor space gives Bag much of its charm.

The menu features a variety of breakfast sandwiches, with Bag putting its own spin on familiar favorites while also introducing less conventional combinations.

Options include the focaccia turkey Caesar sandwich and the focaccia fig labneh sandwich, both of which move beyond the usual breakfast sandwich combinations. All come with a side of chips, making them ideal for breakfast or brunch.

I tried the focaccia halloumi garden sandwich, and it was one of the highlights of my visit. Its combination of flavors makes it feel more inventive and substantial; the spicy honey was particularly memorable, adding a sweet heat that complemented the savory elements without overpowering them. The focaccia was toasted, giving the sandwich a pleasant crunch while keeping it easy to eat.

Another sandwich worth trying is the sourdough house club, which combines avocado, egg, turkey and chicken. The filling is well balanced without being overly heavy, while the avocado adds a creamy texture that works particularly well with the egg and meats. Toasting the bread also gives the sandwich some structure and keeps it from becoming too soft despite the generous filling.

For coffee I tried the ice gravity, Bag’s take on iced black coffee which is prepared using a distinctive brewing method that gives a smoother, more refreshing character. Those looking beyond traditional coffee can also choose from a selection of matcha, lattes and smoothies; the drinks menu offers enough variety to suit different tastes.

Bag also caters to those with a sweet tooth, with desserts including banana toffee pudding and baked cheesecake.

One of the cafe’s practical advantages is its drive-thru, which makes it convenient for those who want to pick up breakfast on the way to work, grab brunch without staying long, or simply stop for a drink or a sweet treat.

With its outdoor camping-inspired setting, varied breakfast sandwiches and handy drive-thru, Bag offers a casual alternative to the more traditional café experience, making it a spot worth considering for a relaxed breakfast or brunch in Riyadh.

For more information, check their Instagram @thebagksa