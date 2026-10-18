JEDDAH: Located on the first floor of Hayy Jameel in Jeddah’s Al-Muhammadiyah district, Kataya serves Thai-inspired and Pan-Asian cuisine in a contemporary setting. Its quiet ambience and limited seating make it suitable for special occasions.

The meal began with chicken satay, charcoal-grilled marinated skewers served with peanut sauce and Thai cucumber relish. The chicken was juicy, with a light char, while the peanut sauce added a nutty flavor.

The Nam Tok, made with MB7 Wagyu striploin, was another starter worth trying. Thinly sliced beef was tossed with shallots, Thai herbs and toasted rice, then dressed with chili and lime. The tangy dressing complemented the meat.

The dim sum arrived in a two-tier bamboo steamer. I tried the Thai basil chicken filling, made with minced chicken, garlic and herbs. The dumplings were soft and delicate, served with three dipping sauces.

For soup, I chose tom kha ghai, a Thai classic featuring chicken, mushrooms and a creamy coconut broth infused with herbs and citrus. The coconut richness was balanced by fresh notes.

Among the main courses, the Szechuan beef stood out. The tenderloin was stir-fried with vegetables and Szechuan peppercorns, and the meat remained juicy. Its savory flavor and spice were well balanced, although Szechuan cuisine originates in China rather than Thailand.

The seafood selection includes several spicy options. The Szechuan shrimp had enough heat to complement the seafood without overpowering its flavor, and the portion was suitable for sharing. The red curry shrimp, simmered in coconut milk with green beans, herbs and Thai spices, offered another take on seafood curry. The tamarind prawns, coated in a sticky glaze, combined sweet and sour flavors.

Among the poultry dishes, the Thai green curry is worth trying. Chicken is simmered in coconut milk with Thai aubergine and herbs. Steamed jasmine rice makes a suitable accompaniment for the fragrant sauce.

The drunken noodles were another highlight. Wide rice noodles were wok-fried with vegetables, egg, Thai basil and kaffir lime leaves. The savory sauce coated the noodles well, while the basil and lime added freshness.

The drinks menu includes Bangkok Heat, which combines fresh lime and chili for a citrusy flavor with a lingering kick, and Very Kataya, a blend of hibiscus and citrus with floral and tart notes.

Kataya’s menu offers a range of Thai and Asian dishes. Reservations are recommended, and guests are asked to arrive 15 minutes before their booking. Each reservation lasts 90 minutes; contact the restaurant in advance to ask whether an extension is possible. For more information, visit @kataya_ksa.