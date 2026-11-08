For a quick bite, Doggolicious, next to Lulu Market in Jeddah’s Al-Marwah district, serves Korean-style corn dogs and other street food favorites.

There are several options for corn dog fans, including the American and Korean varieties. The latter is a good introduction for anyone trying this popular Korean street food for the first time.

Other options include a Korean corn dog with cheese, while those who prefer to skip the hot dog can opt for the cheese-only option. The fries-coated corn dog adds an extra crunch and is worth trying, although it can be quite filling on its own.

The batter, however, is rather thick and can feel heavy compared with the filling. A thinner, lighter coating would allow the contrast between the crisp exterior and the filling to come through more clearly.

Those looking for something different can opt for a hot dog sandwich or a blooming onion.

There are several sauces available to go with the corn dogs, including ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard, cocktail sauce, sriracha and hot sauce. The choice allows customers to add a flavor they prefer, whether mild or spicy.

The loaded fries are another option, topped with cheese and Cheetos, while the corn cup combines corn, cheese and Cheetos for a quick snack.

The menu also includes chicken with rice for those looking for something more filling.

Bubble boba drinks provide a refreshing option alongside the savory food, particularly on a warm day.

As a food truck, it is best suited to customers looking for a quick, casual meal rather than a sit-down dining experience.

The limited menu is likely to appeal mainly to corn dog enthusiasts.

For more details, visit doggolicious_sa on Instagram.