RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye will accelerate efforts to support the Kingdom’s security amid ongoing Houthi attacks, the three Makkah Defense Alliance members said on Friday.



The nations signed the agreement in August and held the second meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee in Islamabad on Friday.



The trio strongly condemned the “persistent and heinous attacks by the Houthis militia targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

The committee said the countries resolved to “continue exerting and accelerating efforts to support the Kingdom in safeguarding its security,” a joint statement said.

The alliance took shape as the Iran-backed Houthis resumed attacks against Saudi Arabia and broke a four-year truce in the Yemen conflict earlier this year.



The militia started the attacks after war erupted between Iran and the United States in February.

Friday’s meeting was attended by Saudi Arabia’s Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The committee “reviewed the evolving regional security situation and reaffirmed the determination of the three countries to continue working collectively towards regional peace, security and stability,” the statement said.

The three countries reiterated their commitment to the principles and objectives of the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement, “including collective defense, mutual solidarity, and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each party.”

They also pledged to strengthen cooperation in defense industries, technology, and training “view to enhancing the collective capabilities and cohesion of their armed forces.”

The three countries signed the defense pact in Makkah on Aug. 7 aimed at strengthening joint deterrence and expanding defense cooperation.

During their first committee meeting in Istanbul on Aug. 31, the three countries agreed to establish a permanent secretariat in Riyadh.