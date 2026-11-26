PARIS: Agence France-Presse was hit by a cyberattack on Thursday, the France-based international news agency’s management said, requiring the AFP Forum content platform to be taken offline.

Multiple cyberattacks have hit companies and public bodies in France and other countries in recent months — some by criminal gangs seeking financial gain, others aimed at fomenting instability.

“AFP was hit by a cyberattack overnight, starting at 1:30 am (Paris time). The target was AFP Forum, one of the platforms our clients use to browse and download our content,” an internal email from AFP management said.

“As soon as the intrusion was detected, our teams moved immediately to contain the intrusion and took AFP Forum offline as a precautionary measure. AFP Forum remains unavailable until further notice.”

Backup solutions are being offered to the agency’s subscribers.

“An investigation is underway with the help of outside experts. At this stage, we have no information on who is behind the attack,” the statement said.

AFP is a global news agency employing 1,840 journalists of 135 nationalities in 210 bureaus around the world, providing news in six languages, in text, photo and video.

AFP produces an average of 2,300 text stories, 3,000 photos and 300 videos per day, according to its 2025 annual report.