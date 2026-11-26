LONDON: Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson will soon be without his long-time No. 2 in his latest attempt to guide the team with celebrity owners into the Premier League.

Steve Parkin, Wrexham’s assistant coach, is leaving his role on Monday, the club said Thursday, to spend more time with his family.

Parkin and Parkinson have been a coaching partnership for years and arrived at Wrexham together in July 2021, leading the team to an unprecedented three straight promotions. Wrexham are now in the Championship, one tier below the lucrative Premier League — a division they have never played in.

Parkin, whose last game with Wrexham will be Saturday’s home match against Portsmouth, thanked Wrexham’s famous owners, actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac, for their “incredible support, vision and wisdom in driving the transformation of our football club.”

Parkinson said he has been in discussions with Parkin “for a few weeks” over his choice to leave.

With his gritty approach and no-nonsense remarks to players in the locker room, Parkin has a prominent role in the popular “Welcome to Wrexham” series documenting the team’s climb up the English soccer pyramid.

“His victory salute made famous in the documentary will be forever linked with our success and is recognition for the significant part he played in it,” Wrexham chief executive Shaun Harvey said.

Wrexham, which finished seventh — one spot outside the playoffs — last season, are currently in 14th place this campaign after 17 of 46 games.