RIYADH: In a restored mudbrick house in Diriyah’s Samhan district, a photographer works by lantern light as a model poses against a carved wooden door. This is one of 12 shoots completed so far for Saudi Fashion Editorial 2026, a publication built around an ambitious goal: 40 designers and 40 photographers working together over 40 days.

The project took shape following the postponement of this year’s Riyadh Fashion Week to 2027. Everyone involved in it is working for free.

“It’s just community support,” Hisham Abahusayn, the project’s executive producer, tells Arab News.

Photographer Mohammed “Inker” Al-Hber shoots a look for Saudi Fashion Editorial 2026 (AN photo)

Abahusayn is working with Riyadh Creative Society (RCS), a collective founded by Ahmed Faisal, Alanood Khaled, and Jeefryl Santiago Pamintuan. Khaled and Pamintuan first crossed paths backstage at Riyadh Fashion Week 2025 — she as an assistant stylist and he as a model dresser, though in the rush of the shows they barely spoke. They later met Faisal at a Fashion Commission networking event. RCS’ best-known project to date is the Y2K-themed Alfeen fashion show held on Oct. 2, with looks styled largely from reused pieces.

Because RCS is not a registered company, the publication operates under the commercial registration of Abahusayn’s company, Alkimiya Studios, he explains. The organizers have also filed disclosures with the Fashion Commission and the Ministry of Culture.

To find designers for the publication, RCS paired an open call to Saudi designers with outreach through its own network. Several of those involved had been scheduled to show at Riyadh Fashion Week.

The co-founders aimed for as wide a range of experience and backgrounds as possible. “We had a lot of students, we had a lot of established designers, and for one shoot, we had a theater-costume designer,” Khaled says. “We were really trying to make it as diverse as possible.”

Models backstage at Alfeen, Riyadh Creative Society’s Y2K-themed fashion show. (Abdulelah Traore)

RCS was founded to fill what its co-founders saw as a gap between emerging creatives and established figures in Saudi fashion. Many talented newcomers still struggle to find connections and platforms, they say. For several of the designers set to feature in the new publication, the shoots will be their first professional photos.

Among the established names involved is Mohammed Sultan, founder of the label Sulitude — part of the Fashion Commission’s Saudi 100 Brands development program, who sees the publication as a boost for all parties involved. “They’re gonna support me and I’m gonna support them,” he says.

The publication features designers from outside the Kingdom’s fashion scene’s major cities, too. One designer from Al-Ahsa was photographed there. “Her story and her designs deserve to be showcased,” Abahusayn says.

Models in looks by Mohammed Sultan of Sulitude for Saudi Fashion Editorial 2026. (Supplied)

Abahusayn also chairs the photographers’ committee at the Saudi Fashion Association, another non-profit enterprise. He spent 35 years in Los Angeles, many of them working in high-end photography. When he returned to Riyadh, he found a lack of exchange between the city’s creatives.

“In my mind, (RCS) are the community right now,” he says. “They’re not motivated by money.”

He hopes Saudi Fashion Editorial can change how fashion designers work with photographers. Each designer is paired with a photographer to create a photo essay, showing what a photographer can add when treated as a creative partner rather than a service provider. “A lot of designers will hire a photographer like they’re hiring a plumber,” Abahusayn says. “Like: ‘I just need photos.’”

He also hopes that the publication, due to launch in late December, will show that the well-trodden ways are not the only ones available to aspiring designers.

“A lot of people believe your only path to being successful is being in Saudi 100 Brands,” he says, stressing that Saudi Fashion Express features designers from both inside and outside the program.

Nor, in his view, does success depend on national identity. “They don’t need to prove to anybody that they’re Saudi,” he says. “They need to do their craft.”