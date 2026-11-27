REYKJAVIK: Former Iceland goalkeeper Ingvar Jónsson, who was part of the squad that knocked England out of the 2016 European Championship, has died. He was 37.

His death was announced by his former club Víkingur on Thursday. They did not disclose the cause of death, but Jónsson had reportedly been diagnosed with cancer this year.

“It is with great sorrow and deep sadness that we announce that our dear friend and teammate Ingvar Jónsson, goalkeeper for Víkingur, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, in the arms of his loved ones,” the Icelandic club said in a statement.

“The club and all of Víkingur are thinking of his family and loved ones. We send them our deepest condolences.”

@vikingurfc 🤍 We extend our deepest condolences to Ingvar’s family, friends and former team-mates. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. — UEFA (@UEFA) November 27, 2026

Jónsson was an unused substitute for Iceland at Euro 2016, where they pulled off one of the biggest upsets in tournament history when eliminating England in the round of 16. Iceland were eventually knocked out by France in the quarterfinals.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Ingvar’s family, friends and former team-mates. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time,” European soccer’s governing body UEFA posted on X.