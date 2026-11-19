LONDON: Jordan authorities are coordinating with their counterparts in the UAE and Oman to decide the fate of the sailor Mohammad Al-Otaibi, who disappeared in an Iranian-suspected attack on an oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said on Thursday that Al-Otaibi was among the crew of the UAE state energy giant ADNOC tanker that was attacked, resulting in injuries to 11 crew members who were subsequently evacuated.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that the attack had occurred about 13 nautical miles north of Khasab, a coastal town on Oman’s Musandam Peninsula overlooking the strait, and involved an “unknown projectile.”

The ministry spokesperson, Fuad Majali, said the tanker was transiting the Strait of Hormuz when it came under attack on Tuesday, according to the Jordan News Agency.

Authorities are following Al-Otaibi’s fate with the Jordanian embassies in Abu Dhabi and Muscat, as well as with authorities in Oman and the UAE. Majali said that the Al-Otaibi family has been officially informed about the case.