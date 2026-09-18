THE HAGUE: New Netherlands coach Xavi Hernandez left the country’s all-time top scorer, Memphis Depay, out of his 26-man squad for upcoming Nations League matches and called up the son of former Netherlands midfielder Mark van Bommel for the first time.

The 32-year-old Depay, who now plays for Brazilian club Corinthians, has scored 55 goals in 112 international appearances.

Ruben van Bommel, 22, a left winger who plays for PSV Eindhoven, has impressed this season with two goals and two assists after recovering from a long-term knee injury. His father, Mark, is head coach of the Belgium national team.

Xavi also called up talented 22-year-old midfielder Gjivai Zechiël, who has scored five goals in six Eredivisie matches for Feyenoord this season.

The former Barcelona great, who took over the Netherlands team after Ronald Koeman left in the wake of a disappointing World Cup campaign, said the 26-man squad gave him flexibility over four upcoming matches and a chance to evaluate his options.

“For me as head coach, it is also valuable to observe them closely and get to know them better over the coming weeks, as we will be working together intensively for the first time,” he said in a statement.

At his presentation last month, Xavi said he wanted to build a team that are able to “dominate the game, to take the initiative with the ball.”

Before taking over the Dutch national team, the 46-year-old Xavi had been out of work since leaving his job as Barcelona coach in May 2024. Koeman left the role after the World Cup, where the Netherlands lost in a penalty shootout to Morocco in the round of 32 and faced criticism for a lack of attacking ambition.

The Netherlands play Germany in Amsterdam on Sept. 24 and three days later takes on Serbia in Belgrade. The team then travel to Thessaloniki to face Greece on Oct. 1 and host Serbia in Eindhoven on Oct. 4.

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Netherlands squad:

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen (Brighton), Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen), Robin Roefs (Sunderland).

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Fenerbahçe), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Real Madrid), Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool), Lutsharel Geertruida (PSV Eindhoven), Jurrien Timber (Arsenal), Jorrel Hato (Chelsea), Jan Paul van Hecke (Tottenham Hotspur), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham).

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus), Tijjani Reijnders (Al-Qadsiah), Kenneth Taylor (Lazio), Quinten Timber (Crystal Palace), Joey Veerman (Borussia Dortmund), Gjivai Zechiël (Feyenoord).

Forwards: Brian Brobbey (Sunderland), Ruben van Bommel (PSV), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth), Noa Lang (Napoli), Donyell Malen (Roma), Crysencio Summerville (Al-Hilal).