PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain will be without Maghnes Akliouche and Achraf Hakimi for Saturday’s Ligue 1 match against Troyes.

The Ligue 1 leaders said in a statement Friday that Akliouche picked up a calf injury during the 6-0 thrashing of Villarreal in the Champions League midweek and will remain under treatment in the coming days.

Akliouche was expected to be called up by France coach Zinedine Zidane for upcoming Nations League matches.

As for Hakimi, the Morocco right-back has been allowed some time off before the start of the international window.

PSG said that Ousmane Dembele, Marquinhos and Nuno Mendes, who were all missing against Villarreal because of thigh injuries, have resumed training individually, while long-term absentee Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (ruptured ACL) remains sidelined.